MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to French President Emmanuel Macron following his recent speech, which Moscow views as provocative and reminiscent of historical aggressors.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov drew comparisons between Macron’s statements and those of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, accusing him of failing to act diplomatically.

“Unlike his predecessors—Napoleon and Hitler—who openly sought to conquer Russia, Macron appears to have similar intentions but frames them differently, claiming that fighting Russia is necessary to protect France and Europe,” Lavrov said at a press conference.

Russia Rejects Accusations of Threats to Europe

Lavrov dismissed Macron’s claims that Russia poses a danger to France and Europe, calling them “unreasonable accusations” aimed at escalating tensions.

“President Putin has repeatedly stated that these accusations are absurd. Russia has no interest in attacking Europe or France. Instead, our goal is to address the root causes of the crisis that the West created in Ukraine,” Lavrov explained.

He pointed to NATO’s eastward expansion as a primary factor in the conflict, criticizing Western nations for ignoring the deeper geopolitical issues at play.

“Even [former U.S. President Donald] Trump and his team acknowledge that NATO expansion is at the heart of this crisis. However, European leaders, fearing that the U.S. has abandoned their interests, downplay the issue while pushing for NATO troop deployments in Ukraine,” he added.

Lavrov also condemned what he described as Western-backed suppression of Russian language, media, and culture in Ukraine, as well as the ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, calling it a violation of human rights that Europe has chosen to ignore.

Macron’s Nuclear Comments Draw Moscow’s Ire

The Russian Foreign Minister further criticized Macron’s remarks on France’s nuclear deterrent, interpreting them as a direct threat to Moscow.

“Macron, while continuing Napoleon’s failed mission, speaks aggressively about Russia while disguising his true intentions. He even entered into an indirect debate with Trump, criticizing Putin for so-called ‘deception,'” Lavrov said.

Macron’s recent address included discussions with European allies on expanding France’s nuclear protection to cover additional European countries. The proposal, reportedly made at the request of incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, comes amid growing European security concerns, with Macron citing Russia as a key threat.

Moscow has repeatedly warned against such rhetoric, viewing it as an escalation of tensions that could further strain already fragile diplomatic ties.

As tensions between Russia and Western nations continue to rise, the Kremlin remains firm in its stance that NATO expansion and Western interference in Ukraine are the real causes of instability in the region.

