TOGLIATTI,– Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the ongoing conflict with Ukraine could conclude within one to two months if Kiev exhausts its ammunition supplies.

Speaking at a public event, Putin emphasized that Ukraine’s ability to sustain the war is entirely dependent on Western support, stating that without continued funding and military supplies, the conflict would quickly reach its end.

“If money and, broadly speaking, ammunition run out, they [Ukraine] cannot continue. Everything will end in a month, a month and a half, or two,” Putin said, according to a report by TASS.

The Russian leader also dismissed Ukraine’s sovereignty in the context of the conflict, asserting that its independence is heavily reliant on external backing. “The sovereignty of Ukraine is close to zero in this sense,” he remarked.

Putin further suggested that peace could be achieved swiftly if Western nations, particularly the United States, demonstrate a genuine desire to end the hostilities. He revealed that he had previously sent signals to former US President Joe Biden, indicating Russia’s openness to negotiations.

“If their Western sponsors have the desire to reach peace, the path is very simple. I sent relevant signals in this regard to Biden some time ago: if there is the desire, that’s all, welcome. They will quickly find all the legal ways to resolve matters, including the cancellation of the decree banning talks,” Putin added.

The Russian president’s comments come amid escalating tensions and a prolonged stalemate in the conflict, which has now entered its third year. Ukraine has relied heavily on military and financial aid from Western allies, including the US and European Union, to sustain its defense efforts. However, recent debates in Western capitals over the sustainability of continued support have raised questions about the future of the conflict.

Putin’s remarks also highlight Russia’s longstanding position that Ukraine’s resistance is entirely dependent on external assistance. He reiterated that Moscow remains open to negotiations but blamed Western powers for prolonging the war by providing Ukraine with the means to continue fighting.

Global Reactions and Implications

The international community has yet to respond to Putin’s latest statements. However, analysts suggest that his comments may be aimed at influencing Western public opinion and pressuring Ukraine’s allies to reconsider their support.

Ukrainian officials have consistently rejected any notion of negotiations that would compromise the country’s territorial integrity or sovereignty. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stated that peace talks are only possible if Russian forces withdraw from all occupied territories.

As the conflict drags on, the humanitarian and economic toll continues to mount, with millions displaced and critical infrastructure repeatedly targeted. The coming months could prove decisive, particularly if Western aid to Ukraine faces delays or reductions.

Putin’s prediction of a potential resolution within months underscores the high stakes for all parties involved. Whether his assessment proves accurate or merely serves as a strategic narrative remains to be seen, but the statement has undoubtedly reignited discussions about the future of the conflict and the prospects for peace.

