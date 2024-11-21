Putin Declares Ukraine Conflict Has Acquired ‘Global Nature’ Amid Escalation of Strikes

Spread the love

HARARE — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the conflict in Ukraine has escalated to include elements of a global confrontation, following Ukraine’s unprecedented use of US-supplied long-range missiles against Russian territory.

In a televised address on Thursday, Putin stated, “Since this moment, as we have underscored repeatedly, the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has acquired elements of global nature.”

The remarks came as Russian forces launched a series of retaliatory strikes, including a potential intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fired from the Astrakhan region. This marks a significant escalation, with speculation that it could be the first use of such a weapon in the conflict.

The escalation follows Ukraine’s firing of long-range missiles supplied by the United States into Russian territory on Tuesday. This was the first confirmed use of such weapons by Kyiv in the nearly 1,000 days of war and reportedly occurred after authorization from US President Joe Biden.

While no injuries or fatalities were reported from Ukraine’s strike, its symbolic and tactical significance has been widely debated. The Kremlin condemned the move as a provocation, further blaming Western powers for intensifying the conflict.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russian forces conducted an array of missile attacks targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine, with heavy damage reported in the central-eastern city of Dnipro. Ukraine’s Air Force reported intercepting and destroying six Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles using advanced anti-aircraft systems.

The bombardment disrupted power and other vital services in Dnipro, while air raid sirens blared across multiple regions.

The US Embassy in Kyiv had already closed on Wednesday in anticipation of a “potential significant air attack”. Ukrainian authorities urged residents in high-risk areas, including frontline villages, to evacuate as shelling intensified.

Chaplain Leonid, based in Dnipro, has been assisting with evacuations, highlighting the growing humanitarian toll of the conflict.

If the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Russian forces is confirmed, it would signal an alarming new chapter in the war. The deployment of such a weapon, typically reserved for strategic deterrence, could signal Moscow’s intent to escalate its response to what it views as NATO-backed aggression.

While no casualties from the missile strikes have been confirmed, the spectre of ICBMs raises fears of an uncontrollable spiral in hostilities.

The conflict’s increasing complexity and the integration of advanced Western weaponry have drawn sharp criticism from Moscow. Putin has framed the US and its allies as direct participants in the war, accusing them of “stoking the flames” of conflict for geopolitical purposes.

Experts have raised concerns that the introduction of long-range missile systems into the war could set a precedent for further escalation, risking miscalculation between NATO and Russia.

The latest developments underscore how the war has shifted from a regional dispute to a potential global flashpoint. As both sides ramp up their military capabilities, the spectre of a broader confrontation looms.

With tensions soaring, the international community faces increasing pressure to broker a path to de-escalation. However, with neither side showing signs of retreat, the prospect of a negotiated settlement remains remote.

This escalation has left global leaders alarmed, raising fears that the Ukraine war may cross thresholds once thought untouchable, plunging the world into an even graver crisis.

