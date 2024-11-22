Putin Declares Russia’s Oreshnik Missile Unmatched, Warns of Severe Consequences for Escalating Conflict

Spread the love

THE embattled Russian President Vladimir Putin has boldly claimed that the newly developed Oreshnik missile system is unmatched anywhere in the world, describing it as “incapable of being intercepted” and emphasizing that no other nation possesses a comparable weapon. Speaking to Russian defence officials, arms developers, and executives, Putin stated that while other nations may eventually develop similar technology, Russia has already deployed the Oreshnik, giving it a significant strategic advantage.

“As we know, as you know, there is no such a weapon elsewhere in the world. Yes, it will appear in other leading countries sooner or later. We know what kind of developments are being carried out there, but this will happen tomorrow or in a year or two, but we have such a system already today. And this is important,” Putin remarked, underscoring Russia’s technological edge in missile defence. His comments position the Oreshnik as a key asset in Russia’s military deterrence strategy.

The Oreshnik missile, described by Russian officials as an intermediate-range, non-nuclear strike weapon, is capable of hitting critical military targets with precision. Putin’s announcement comes amid rising tensions with the West, particularly with the United States and NATO allies, who have been supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. On November 21, Putin confirmed that Russia had used the Oreshnik missile in a retaliatory strike against Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defence plant in Dnepr, following missile attacks on Russian territories in the Kursk and Bryansk regions.

In support of the president’s decision, Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, expressed full backing for Putin’s use of advanced weaponry in retaliation. “Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has made a decision that we fully support,” Volodin stated on his Telegram channel. He highlighted Russia’s right to use force in response to military strikes, pointing to recent missile attacks from the U.S. and the UK on Russian soil.

Despite condemnation from Western nations, Volodin reiterated Russia’s right to defend its sovereignty, saying, “Our country has the right to use its weapons against the military facilities of states that attack us. Despite claims in the West that Russia will not dare to do so, it will – and it has every right to.” He also warned that Russia would retaliate with even greater force if necessary, reinforcing Russia’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also weighed in, issuing a strong warning to NATO and Western powers. “If you think you can attack everything on Russian territory with Western logistics and weapons without getting a response, and that Putin won’t use whatever weapons he deems necessary, then you either don’t know him or you’re abnormal,” Vučić said, signalling that Russia’s defence capabilities should not be underestimated.

What We Know About Russia’s Oreshnik Missile

The Oreshnik missile has garnered global attention after a recent strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on November 21, 2024. Eyewitnesses, according to the BBC described the airstrike as unusual, with explosions lasting for hours. Ukrainian officials initially believed the strike resembled an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), but Western officials denied this, asserting that such a missile would have triggered a nuclear alert in the U.S.

Later, Putin confirmed that the missile used in the strike was a new “conventional intermediate-range” weapon named the Oreshnik. He stated that the missile travels at speeds of Mach 10—approximately 2.5 to 3 kilometres per second (10 times the speed of sound)—adding that “there are currently no ways of counteracting this weapon.” The missile targeted a significant military-industrial site in Dnipro, known for manufacturing missiles and other armaments. Putin described the attack as a “test” and affirmed its success in reaching the target. He also indicated that further missile tests would continue, “including in combat conditions.”

Ukrainian military intelligence speculated that the missile used in the strike was a new ICBM, potentially a variant known as Kedr (cedar). They claimed the missile travelled at Mach 11 and took 15 minutes to reach its target, located over 1,000 kilometres away in the Astrakhan region of Russia. Ukrainian officials also speculated that the missile carried six warheads, each with six sub-munitions. Video footage of the strike seemed to support this, showing multiple flashes in the night sky.

Why Speed is Critical

If Putin’s description of the Oreshnik is accurate, the missile represents the upper echelon of hypersonic technology. Speed is a critical factor in missile defence, as faster missiles leave less time for interception. While traditional ballistic missiles follow an arcing path, hypersonic missiles such as the Oreshnik gain additional kinetic energy as they descend, enabling them to manoeuvre toward their target. This makes interception by defence systems, such as Ukraine’s U.S.-supplied Patriot missile system, particularly challenging.

Approximately 80% of the missiles launched by Russia have been intercepted by Ukraine, a remarkable statistic. The development of faster ballistic missiles, like the Oreshnik, is aimed at reducing the interception rate and improving the effectiveness of Russia’s missile strikes. The missile’s speed and manoeuvrability are seen as key advantages in overcoming existing defence technologies.

Global Implications and Growing Tensions

Putin’s statements and the deployment of the Oreshnik missile signal an escalation in Russia’s military posture. The country continues to face significant pressure from Western powers over its actions in Ukraine, and the Oreshnik missile represents a dramatic shift in the balance of military power. As tensions rise, the international community is closely watching the deployment of Russia’s new missile system and its potential impact on the conflict in Ukraine.

The situation is fraught with uncertainty, as the West supports Ukraine’s defense, while Russia seeks to assert its military dominance. The growing risk of further escalation poses significant concerns for global security, with the potential for broader military confrontations if the conflict continues to spiral. With the Oreshnik missile, Russia is sending a clear message about its willingness to use advanced technology to defend its interests and retaliate against perceived threats.

As the situation evolves, the world remains on edge, aware that the consequences of further escalation could be severe for international stability.

