MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticised the United States government for its treatment of former President Donald Trump, accusing Washington of using “uncivilised means” to target him.

Putin expressed his astonishment at the harsh tactics reportedly employed against Trump, including what he claimed were multiple assassination attempts, suggesting that the former US leader remains at risk.

Speaking in a televised interview, Putin stated, “I am amazed that absolutely uncivilised means have been used against Trump, all the way up to assassination attempts, numerous assassination attempts. I think he is not safe even now.” These comments come amid growing tensions between the US and Russia, as well as Trump’s ongoing legal and political battles in the United States.

Putin’s remarks highlight broader geopolitical tensions surrounding the treatment of political figures, as well as the intense scrutiny Trump has faced both in the US and internationally. He did not provide specific details on the alleged assassination attempts, although he has previously voiced his admiration for Trump, often describing him as a leader with whom Russia could work more effectively compared to his political rivals.

The United States has seen a marked shift in its political landscape since Trump’s presidency, with ongoing investigations into his actions while in office and a series of legal challenges that have deepened the partisan divides. These have led to repeated claims from Trump and his supporters that he is the victim of a politically motivated campaign by his opponents, a sentiment that has resonated with some sections of the US electorate.

Critics, however, argue that Putin’s comments reflect his longstanding support for Trump, whose policies towards Russia were viewed as favourable during his presidency. Trump, who remains a highly controversial figure in American politics, has consistently challenged the political establishment and cast doubt on the fairness of the investigations against him.

In his comments, Putin warned that the threats against Trump were far from over, hinting at a broader concern for the safety of individuals who challenge the political elite in the United States. The Russian president’s remarks come at a time of heightened scrutiny of political figures in the US and other Western countries, where accusations of interference, unfair treatment, and politically motivated actions have become commonplace in today’s polarised political environment.

Putin’s remarks have sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with some condemning his interference in US domestic affairs, while others see them as a reflection of the broader geopolitical rivalry between the two nations. As the US presidential race heats up, it remains to be seen how Trump’s supporters and critics alike will interpret Putin’s statements and the role they might play in shaping the narrative surrounding Trump’s political future.

The controversy surrounding the treatment of Trump is unlikely to subside anytime soon, as legal proceedings continue and the 2024 presidential race looms large. What is clear, however, is that Putin’s public endorsement of Trump’s position highlights the extent to which international relations, domestic politics, and the safety of political figures intersect on the global stage.

