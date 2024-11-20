Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to assist CAR with security challenges

Spread the love

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera on Wednesday, focusing on joint efforts to combat terrorism and enhance stability in the region, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The discussion highlighted Russia’s ongoing support for the CAR in addressing security challenges and bolstering its economy.

“Both leaders exchanged views on regional issues, focusing on the fight against the terrorist threat and ensuring stability across the Central African Republic,” the Kremlin’s statement said.

President Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to assist the CAR in strengthening its sovereignty and economic growth. “The Russian side confirmed its willingness to continue assisting the CAR in enhancing the national economy, sovereignty, and security of the country,” the statement continued.

Touadera expressed his gratitude for Russia’s extensive support in security, economic development, and the fight against terrorism in central Africa. Russia has been actively involved in aiding CAR’s anti-terrorism operations while also contributing to the development of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The possibility of deeper military cooperation between the two nations was also in focus. Russian Ambassador to the CAR, Alexander Bikantov, previously revealed that Moscow and Bangui were in discussions about establishing a Russian military base in the country, reflecting growing strategic ties.

Russia’s involvement in the CAR underscores its broader interest in increasing its influence in Africa, both in terms of security partnerships and economic cooperation. The CAR has become a focal point for Russian engagement in the continent’s fight against instability and terrorism.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...