Putin Announces Advance Warning for Civilians Amid Planned Major Missile Strikes on Ukraine

MOSCOW,— Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that civilians in Ukraine, along with citizens from “friendly states,” will be warned to evacuate potential attack zones ahead of what he described as a major missile campaign. The announcement signals a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, which has already entered its second year of intense hostilities.

“We will warn civilians in Ukraine and citizens of other friendly states to leave potential attack zones in advance,” Putin said in a televised address, adding that the planned missile strikes will target what he claimed are critical military and infrastructure sites.

Anticipation of a Major Offensive

The announcement comes as Russian military forces reportedly prepare for a large-scale missile assault on Ukraine, heightening tensions across the region. Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of employing this warning as a strategy to sow fear among civilians while justifying intensified military actions.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, Russian troops are mobilising additional resources, including advanced missile systems and drones, in preparation for the assault. The anticipated operation is expected to target key infrastructure in Kyiv, Odessa, and other major cities.

Ukraine Calls for Vigilance

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged citizens to remain vigilant and heed air raid warnings. Speaking in a nightly address, Zelensky emphasised the importance of maintaining calm in the face of escalating Russian threats.

“This is not the first time Russia has attempted to instil panic through its aggression,” Zelensky said. “We call on our people to trust official sources and be prepared to shelter during air raid alerts.”

International Reaction

The international community has reacted with concern to the announcement. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the planned attacks a “gross escalation” and condemned Russia for targeting civilian areas in past strikes.

“This advance warning does not absolve Russia of responsibility for war crimes,” Stoltenberg said during a press briefing in Brussels. “Civilians should never be placed in harm’s way, regardless of preemptive notices.”

The United States, which recently announced a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine, warned Russia against using large-scale attacks as a means to escalate the war further. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the global community would hold Moscow accountable for any indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

Humanitarian Concerns

Humanitarian agencies are also on high alert. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern about the potential for a mass displacement crisis should the strikes materialise.

“The planned missile attacks could lead to catastrophic consequences for civilian populations already suffering from prolonged power outages and harsh winter conditions,” said an OCHA spokesperson.

Local and international NGOs are ramping up efforts to provide emergency shelters and supplies while urging both sides to adhere to international humanitarian laws.

Strategic Implications

Military analysts believe the planned missile strikes could signal a shift in Russia’s strategy as it seeks to regain momentum in the war. Recent setbacks, including the loss of key territories and Ukraine’s successful use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles for deep strikes within Russia, may have prompted Moscow to adopt a more aggressive stance.

Russian state media have portrayed the upcoming strikes as a necessary response to Ukraine’s growing military capabilities, particularly its increased use of Western-supplied weaponry. However, critics argue that such actions will only deepen the humanitarian crisis and further isolate Russia on the global stage.

The Path Forward

As Russia prepares for its largest missile campaign in months, questions remain about the effectiveness of Putin’s strategy. While advance warnings may provide a veneer of legality, they do little to mitigate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.

For now, the world watches as Ukraine braces for what could be another grim chapter in this protracted conflict, with millions of lives hanging in the balance.

