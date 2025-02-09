Putin and Trump Hold Talks to Discuss Ending Ukraine War

Spread the love

Moscow/Washington, D.C. – Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a significant phone conversation on Thursday to discuss potential pathways to ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The talks, described by Trump as “very good,” mark a rare moment of direct engagement between the two leaders amid escalating tensions and global concerns over the conflict.

In a brief statement following the call, Trump expressed optimism about the discussions, stating, “We had very good talks. President Putin wants to see people stop dying, and so do I. We’re working on solutions that could bring peace to the region.”

The conversation comes as the war in Ukraine enters its third year, with no clear resolution in sight. The conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, has drawn widespread condemnation and triggered a series of economic sanctions against Russia by Western nations.

While details of the discussion remain scarce, sources close to the Kremlin indicated that Putin emphasized the need for a negotiated settlement that addresses Russia’s security concerns. The Russian president has repeatedly framed the war as a defensive measure against NATO’s eastward expansion and Ukraine’s alignment with Western powers.

Trump, who has often positioned himself as a dealmaker, hinted at the possibility of brokering a peace agreement. “We’re looking at ways to bring both sides to the table. It’s time to end this tragedy,” he said. However, critics have raised questions about Trump’s approach, noting his past admiration for Putin and his reluctance to fully support Ukraine during his previous presidency.

The phone call has sparked mixed reactions globally. European leaders, who have been at the forefront of efforts to support Ukraine, expressed cautious optimism but stressed the importance of involving Ukraine in any peace negotiations. “Any discussions about ending the war must include Ukraine,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Their sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.”

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, reiterated their commitment to reclaiming occupied territories and achieving a just peace. “We welcome any efforts to end the war, but any solution must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement.

The talks between Putin and Trump also come amid growing geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and its allies. Trump’s critics have accused him of undermining Western unity by engaging directly with Putin without consulting NATO or other key partners.

As the world watches closely, the outcome of these discussions remains uncertain. While the prospect of peace is a glimmer of hope for millions affected by the war, the path to a lasting resolution is fraught with challenges. For now, the phone call between Putin and Trump has reignited debates about diplomacy, sovereignty, and the role of global powers in resolving one of the most devastating conflicts of the 21st century.

More details to follow as the story develops.

