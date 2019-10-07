Prophet Bushiri develops Presidential ambitions?

Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has declared that he has every right to stand as a President of Malawi if he wants to.

Speaking at a press conference held in South Africa recently Bushiri said he was already being treated with suspicion by some politicians because of his humanitarian work.

Read the full statement below:

I have every right as a Malawian to stand as a presidential candidate. There is nothing that can stop me from standing. It would even be a good thing for the country considering that I am a young person, and I know problems that young people across the country face.

Secondly, I would make a better president because God has already blessed me as a successful business person. Someone with a capitalist mindset is exactly what Malawi currently needs as a head of state to move the country forward.

John Chilembwe, who was also a man of God as I am, was considered as a political threat for standing up for social justice. In the same regard, I am also saying that I love the nation and I would not allow, in strongest terms, my fellow Malawians to go through such a turmoil.

But when I come out like that, just like John Chilembwe, I am considered a political threat to the extent that each time I come to do charity in Malawi, I am always hindered.