Post-electoral: Looted companies close, leaving over 12,000 Mozambicans unemployed

More than 12,000 Mozambicans have lost their jobs due to the closure of companies and industries that were looted and vandalized during post-election protests in the country. If the situation continues in the coming days, the number of unemployed could rise to over 500,000, according to preliminary data from the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA).

The assessment of damages caused by the wave of looting, theft, and vandalism of commercial establishments and companies during the post-election protests is still ongoing. However, the limited data collected so far reveals significant losses for the industrial sector.

“We estimate, up to now, that over 500 companies have been vandalized, especially in Maputo province, which is home to the largest industrial base in the country. This means that about 40% of Mozambique’s industrial sector has been vandalized,” said Onório Manuel, Vice President of the Industrial Sector at CTA.

Onório Manuel also highlighted substantial financial losses.

“As of the latest assessment, the Mozambican business sector has lost over 24.8 billion meticais during this period of vandalism,” he stated.

Thousands of Mozambicans have lost their jobs, and the number of unemployed may continue to rise in the coming days.

“Over 12,000 Mozambicans are already out of work due to these violent protests. And if the violent protests continue, we risk having more than 500,000 unemployed workers soon,” revealed the official.

CTA warns of impending product shortages and rising market prices.

“Of the 500 companies that were looted and vandalized, a considerable number of them, unfortunately, will not recover easily. We will face product shortages, and the few products that remain available will naturally see a sharp price increase. This will undoubtedly affect the lives of every Mozambican. This issue concerns everyone, whether they participated in the violent protests or not,” Manuel cautioned.

Entrepreneurs are expected to present a definitive assessment of the damages and project the cost of living for the coming months.

Source: O País

