Post-electoral: Inmates escape from Maputo maximum security prison

An unspecified number of inmates escaped today from Maputo’s maximum-security prison following a rebellion, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Justice confirmed to Lusa.

“We confirm the escape, but our teams are still on the ground to determine the exact number and other details,” stated Justino Tonela.

The Maximum Security Penitentiary of Maputo, located just over 14 kilometers from the center of the Mozambican capital, houses more than 3,000 inmates in its high-security wing, including convicted prisoners and suspects of serious crimes, primarily homicides, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The country is experiencing its third consecutive day of street chaos following the announcement of the final general election results, with looting, vandalism, and road barricades, particularly in Maputo.

Social media videos circulating since early afternoon show confrontations between inmates and prison security forces, who fired several shots to try to contain the rebellion.

Other videos recorded by residents show dozens of inmates fleeing into neighborhoods near the prison, while military personnel conduct house-to-house searches in attempts to recapture them.

The Constitutional Council of Mozambique proclaimed Daniel Chapo, the candidate supported by the ruling party Frelimo, as the President-elect on Monday afternoon, securing 65.17% of the vote. Chapo will succeed Filipe Nyusi in office, with Frelimo also maintaining a parliamentary majority in the October 9 general elections.

This announcement has triggered nationwide unrest, with supporters of Venâncio Mondlane—who, according to the Constitutional Council, received only 24% of the votes—taking to the streets, erecting barricades, looting, and clashing with police forces, who have been firing shots in attempts to disperse protesters.

The Mozambican police reported 236 “acts of grave violence” within 24 hours in response to the electoral results, including attacks on police stations and prisons that resulted in 21 deaths, the Minister of the Interior announced Tuesday night, pledging immediate reinforcement of security measures.

“No one can call or consider these criminal acts as peaceful protests,” stated Minister Pascoal Ronda during a press conference in Maputo. This comes amidst widespread chaos, with barricades, looting, vandalism, and other violent incidents occurring across the country, one day after the announcement of the final election results.

Ronda revealed that the 236 incidents reported nationwide over the past 24 hours included 25 vehicles set ablaze, two of which belonged to the Mozambican Police (PRM), 11 police subunits, and one penitentiary facility “attacked and vandalized, with 86 inmates released,” as well as four toll booths, three healthcare units, a central medical warehouse, and ten Frelimo party offices set on fire.

“These acts resulted in 21 deaths, including two PRM members, and 25 injuries—13 civilians and 12 PRM officers,” Ronda stated, noting that 78 individuals were detained. The police are currently investigating the moral and material perpetrators of these crimes, describing the situation as “difficult” and “dire.”

“Given the severity of the recorded events, the Government of Mozambique has ordered the immediate reinforcement of security measures across the national territory, and the Defense and Security Forces [FDS] will intensify their presence at strategic and critical points,” Ronda announced.

He further pointed out that “while these acts of violence are unfolding, groups of armed men, using both bladed and firearms, have carried out attacks on police posts, penitentiary facilities, and other critical infrastructures.”

“The modus operandi of these actions suggests the possibility of targeted attacks by terrorist groups associated with the insurgency in Cabo Delgado. In light of this situation, the FDS will intervene, as they cannot innocently and perpetually watch the growth of this movement, which is increasingly characterizing itself as full-fledged urban terrorism,” Ronda concluded.

Source: Lusa

