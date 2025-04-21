Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday, Vatican Announces

Spread the love

Vatican City,— Pope Francis, the beloved Bishop of Rome and leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The Holy Father passed away peacefully at 7:35 AM at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican has confirmed.

The solemn announcement was delivered by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, at 9:45 AM.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” said Cardinal Farrell. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

In a statement to journalists, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, indicated that Pope Francis’ body is expected to be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, 23 April, for public veneration.

“The translation of the Holy Father’s mortal remains to the Vatican Basilica, for the veneration of all the faithful, may take place on the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that shall be determined and communicated tomorrow, following the first Congregation of the Cardinals,” Bruni said.

Pope Francis had been in fragile health in recent years. He was hospitalised in mid-February 2025 at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic after experiencing prolonged respiratory issues. Doctors later diagnosed him with bilateral pneumonia. He spent 38 days in hospital before returning to Casa Santa Marta to recover.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1936, Pope Francis was elected as the 266th Pontiff in March 2013, becoming the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit to assume the papacy. Known as “The Pope of Mercy”, he championed causes of compassion, social justice, interfaith dialogue, and care for the poor and the environment.

His pontificate was marked by a global appeal for peace, inclusion, and humility in Church leadership. Even in his later years, Pope Francis continued to lead with vigour, though health challenges frequently interrupted his travels. In November 2023, he was forced to cancel a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates due to lung inflammation and influenza. His respiratory struggles dated back to a 1957 operation in his early 20s when a portion of his lung was removed following a serious infection.

In April 2024, Pope Francis approved a revised edition of the liturgical book for papal funeral rites, Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, which will guide his upcoming funeral. The second edition includes simplified rites and emphasises the spiritual role of the Pope as a shepherd rather than a worldly leader.

“The renewed rite,” explained Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”

Vatican News has dedicated coverage to honour the late Pontiff, referring to him as “The Pope of Mercy” and reflecting on his legacy of peace.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and the period of mourning are expected to be released following the Cardinals’ first meeting on Tuesday.

Source: Vatican News, reporting by Devin Watkins.

