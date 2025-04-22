Plan to Appoint Afrikaner as US Ambassador Sparks Divisions Within ANC

Spread the love

Johannesburg — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reported plan to appoint a white Afrikaner as South Africa’s next ambassador to the United States has triggered internal divisions within the African National Congress (ANC).

Highly placed sources within the ruling party say the move is seen as an attempt to repair strained relations with US President Donald Trump, who has previously accused South Africa of discriminating against white farmers.

Former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Roelf Meyer and former National Party (NP) leader Marthinus Van Schalkwyk are among those being considered for the post. Meyer, a key figure in the early 1990s Codesa negotiations, is known to have a close relationship with Ramaphosa. Van Schalkwyk, who oversaw the merger of the NP into the ANC and later served as Minister of Tourism, resigned from Parliament in 2014.

Although the issue has yet to be formally discussed by the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), it has reportedly been a topic of conversation among senior figures. Critics argue that appointing an Afrikaner could be perceived as conceding to claims of white marginalisation in South Africa.

“There’s a feeling among some comrades that choosing an Afrikaner closely aligned to the ANC could be a strategic move to ease tensions with Washington,” said a source. “But a large part of the NEC remains opposed.”

The source added that while the final decision rests with the president, the broader ANC leadership would influence the outcome. Alternative candidates such as former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas have been proposed, given his current role as Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the US.

However, Jonas’s suitability has been questioned following the resurfacing of a 2020 video in which he labelled Trump a “racist and homophobe,” raising concerns about his effectiveness in the role.

Former Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel’s name has also been floated as a potential candidate.

The debate comes at a time when South Africa’s relations with the US are under significant strain. Trump has introduced legislation aimed at sanctioning South African officials perceived to be supporting America’s adversaries, citing alleged persecution of white farmers.

Ramaphosa’s attempts to restore diplomatic ties included appointing Jonas as special envoy, but divisions within the ANC now threaten to complicate these efforts.

The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party, a breakaway movement, criticised the mooted Afrikaner appointment. Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela accused Ramaphosa of advancing an Afrikaner agenda, saying: “Ramaphosa sold out 30 years ago with Roelf Meyer. Today he wants to sell out again.”

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu-Motsiri and Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya declined to comment.

Political analyst Justice Malala said Van Schalkwyk would be the logical choice if Ramaphosa seeks to engage effectively with the Trump administration.

“Van Schalkwyk is qualified and stands a better chance of opening doors in Washington than anyone else currently available,” Malala said. “When conditions change, astute leaders adapt their strategies, tactics, and personnel.”

He added that the Trump presidency marked a dramatic shift in global relations and that South Africa’s diplomatic approach needed to reflect this new reality.

