Pentagon Officials Warn of Imminent Large-Scale Attack on Israel by Iran and Allies

Washington, D.C. – Pentagon officials have issued a stark warning that Iran and its allied forces are poised to launch a large-scale attack on Israel within the next 72 hours.

This alarming development has heightened tensions in the Middle East and prompted urgent diplomatic and military responses from both regional and global powers.

According to high-ranking officials within the U.S. Department of Defense, intelligence reports indicate a significant mobilization of Iranian military assets and allied groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and various militias in Syria and Iraq. The sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that these preparations suggest a coordinated offensive aimed at multiple targets within Israel.

The Pentagon’s assessment is based on a series of intelligence signals, including increased communication traffic among Iranian military commanders and allied militia leaders, as well as the movement of troops and military hardware. Satellite imagery has shown a buildup of missile launchers, drones, and artillery in strategic locations within Iran and neighbouring countries.

One senior official stated, “We are seeing unprecedented levels of activity and coordination among Iranian forces and their proxies. The scope and scale of the planned attack appear to be larger than any previous engagement.”

The Israeli government has been alerted to the impending threat, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an emergency session of the Israeli Security Cabinet. In a brief statement, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is prepared to defend itself against any aggression. “We will respond with full force to any attack on our sovereignty,” he declared.

In response to the Pentagon’s warning, the United States has bolstered its military presence in the region. Additional naval assets have been deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean, and U.S. bases in the Gulf have been placed on high alert. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed America’s commitment to Israel’s security, stating, “The United States stands firmly with our ally Israel. We are prepared to assist in any necessary capacity to ensure their defence.”

The prospect of a large-scale attack on Israel has far-reaching implications for the already volatile Middle East. Analysts warn that such an offensive could escalate into a broader regional conflict, drawing in neighbouring countries and potentially disrupting global oil supplies. The potential for civilian casualties and widespread destruction also looms large.

Amid the rising tensions, there have been urgent calls for restraint and diplomatic intervention. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties to de-escalate the situation and engage in dialogue. “The international community must work together to prevent a catastrophic conflict,” Guterres said.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed this sentiment, calling for an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the crisis. “We need a unified and concerted effort to avert war and promote stability in the region,” Borrell stated.

The looming threat of conflict is rooted in longstanding hostilities between Iran and Israel. Iran’s support for militant groups opposed to Israel, combined with Israel’s military actions against Iranian interests in Syria and beyond, have contributed to an atmosphere of perpetual tension and mutual distrust.

Recent developments, including the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and subsequent re-imposition of sanctions, have exacerbated these tensions. Iran’s military maneuvers and Israel’s defensive preparations are seen as part of a broader geopolitical struggle involving the United States and its allies on one side, and Iran and its proxies on the other.

Israel’s military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has reportedly been conducting readiness exercises and fortifying its defences in anticipation of potential hostilities. Advanced missile defence systems, such as the Iron Dome and David’s Sling, are on high alert to intercept incoming projectiles.

Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, Chief of General Staff of the IDF, emphasized the importance of vigilance and readiness. “Our forces are prepared for any scenario. We will protect our citizens and ensure the security of our nation,” Kochavi stated.

As the 72-hour window approaches, the international community watches with bated breath. The situation remains fluid, and the potential for conflict carries significant risks for regional and global stability. Diplomatic efforts continue, but the spectre of war looms large, underscoring the urgent need for resolution and peace in the Middle East.

The world awaits further developments, hoping that cooler heads will prevail and that a path to de-escalation can be found before irreversible actions are taken.

Source: CNN

