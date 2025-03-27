Participants of Ukraine summit in Paris oppose lifting anti-Russian sanctions — Macron

Spread the love

PARIS, – Participants in the Paris summit on supporting Kyiv in the conflict with Moscow believe that the time has not yet come to lift anti-Russian sanctions, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“As for short-term support for Ukraine, we unanimously agreed that now is not the time to lift any sanctions. There can be no policy of lifting sanctions until there is an unambiguous peace. Therefore, we intend to maintain economic pressure, in particular on the shadow fleet, but also on some industrial sectors, and we will continue to work in this direction,” he said at a press conference following the summit.

At the same time, the French president pointed out that the European Union has no legal basis for seizing frozen Russian assets.

“Under international law, we cannot seize frozen assets, we have no legal basis for this,” Macron said.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...