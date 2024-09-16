The incident took place at the historic site where Mandela gave his first public speech following his release from prison in 1990. This location holds deep significance for South Africans as it symbolizes the end of apartheid and the dawn of a new democratic era.

Sisulu, speaking after the announcement of the inaugural Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize—where she serves as the sole African jury member—expressed her outrage at the flag display, which she said was orchestrated by Ukrainian nationalists.

“It was with great horror that I learned someone allowed Ukrainian nationalists to desecrate that sacred memory for Africans and all supporters of freedom and justice,” Sisulu stated.

She condemned the act as “performative white supremacy,” arguing that it forms part of a broader strategy by NATO and its allies to sway African political sentiment in favor of Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“This is one of a series of cynical attempts to open a new front in the propaganda war,” Sisulu said. She added that African nations, for the most part, have remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war and have resisted outside pressure to take sides.

Sisulu’s remarks come amid growing concerns in Africa about foreign interference in the region’s politics. She pointed out that similar incidents are occurring across the continent, from Cape Town to Ouagadougou to Nairobi, which she linked to a resurgence of neocolonial influence.

Reflecting on the geopolitical tensions, Sisulu emphasized the historical ties between Russia and Africa, contrasting them with Ukraine’s actions. She noted that Russia has long respected African sovereignty, suggesting that Ukraine could learn from this relationship.

“If Ukrainians are searching for a positive role in Africa, they should follow the example of Russia, which has a centuries-long history of respect for African peoples and sovereignty,” Sisulu argued.

The flag display incident occurred just as a statue of Nelson Mandela was unveiled in Moscow, a gesture that Sisulu praised as a symbol of the enduring friendship between South Africa and Russia.

“The Moscow monument to Nelson Mandela symbolizes the recognition of his contribution to the fight for human rights and liberation from colonial oppression on the African continent,” Sisulu said, highlighting the contrast between Russia’s actions and those of Ukraine.

Sisulu’s condemnation reflects a broader sentiment shared by many African nations that have resisted involvement in geopolitical conflicts between global powers, advocating instead for unity and independence from foreign influence. As an iconic figure in the fight for social justice, Sisulu’s voice carries significant weight in the ongoing debate about Africa’s role on the global stage.

Source: IOL