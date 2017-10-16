Nigerians Fume Over Jacob Zuma Statue

A road in Imo State was also named after President Zuma, who has been in office since 2009 but is due to step down at the next election in 2019.

But the monument has not gone down well with Nigerians on social media.

Some have questioned whether a statue should be erected honoring Zuma, who has had a controversial tenure as South Africa’s president. Besides the corruption charges, South Africa’s top court ruled in 2016 that Zuma had failed to uphold the constitution by using state funds to build a swimming pool and a cattle ranch—among other things—at his Nkandla home.

Zuma also has been accused of giving political influence to the Guptas, an Indian family with a business empire in South Africa that has close ties to Zuma’s family.

“It is embarrassing that a state government controlled by the All Progressives Congress [in Nigeria], which is fighting corruption, could play host to Mr Zuma, allegedly a corrupt leader in the current assembly of heads of state in the African Union, and portray him as a hero before a group of African youth,” said Lanre Suraj, chairman of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption, according to Nigeria’s Premium Times.