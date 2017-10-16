Nigerians Fume Over Jacob Zuma Statue

Many African leaders have been immortalized across the continent with statues and monuments. A bronze statue of Nelson Mandela looms over the seat of South Africa’s government in Pretoria; Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has had himself depicted in several sculptures across the country; and Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first independent president and a famous Pan-Africanist, is portrayed in a golden monument outside the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia.
But Nigerians are dismayed with a statue of South Africa’s President Jacob Zumathat has been erected in the southern Imo State, saying it smacks of a lack of national pride.
The statue, unveiled over the weekend, when President Zuma was on a visit to Imo State, aimed at boosting ties between Africa’s two major economies. Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha unveiled the bronze statue of Zuma on Saturday, while also awarding the South African leader—who faces nearly 800 counts of corruption in his home country but maintains his innocence—the Imo Merit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the region.
A bronze statue of President Jacob Zuma unveiled and a road named after President Zuma as part of the honour by the Imo State in Nigeria