Nigeria Detains Tailors for Making Russian Flags Amid Protests

ABUJA,- Nigerian authorities have detained several tailors for producing Russian flags that were prominently displayed during recent anti-government protests in northern states.

The move, announced by the Department of State Services (DSS), highlights growing concerns about Russian influence in West Africa.

The DSS also stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it had detained several of the tailors’ “sponsors,” although details were not provided. The number of detained individuals remains unspecified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, condemned the display of a foreign flag during anti-government protests, calling it a “treasonable offence” following security talks with President Bola Tinubu on Monday. “We have identified those sponsoring these actions and will take serious measures against them,” Musa said, without offering further details.

Since August 1, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been protesting against Tinubu’s economic reforms, which include reducing petrol and electricity subsidies, currency devaluation, and rising inflation, now at a three-decade high. The protests have subsided after a severe police crackdown.

In northern states such as Borno, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina, protesters waved Russian flags, with some calling for a military takeover. “We are waving the Russian flag because Tinubu’s government is not listening to us. Russian presidents always support African nations’ development, unlike other nations,” said Lawal Kodo, a 28-year-old protester in Kano.

The Russian embassy in Nigeria denied any involvement in the protests. “The Government of the Russian Federation, as well as any Russian officials, are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way,” the embassy said in a statement issued late on Monday.

The protests in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, come amid increased Western concerns over Russian security ties in the region, including with countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where military leaders have recently seized power in coups.

Security experts suggest that many Nigerian protesters believe the cost-of-living crisis stems from reforms influenced by Western institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. “The appearance of Russian flags during the protests in northern states and the calls for a military coup reflect discontent over the government’s policies rather than showcasing support for a Russia-backed military government,” said Mucahid Durmaz, Senior Analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence firm.

Source: Reuters

