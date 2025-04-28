Namibian minister sacked after alleged rape on 16-year-old girl

Spread the love

WINDHOEK, Namibia – Namibia’s agriculture minister has been sacked after being accused of raping a 16-year-old girl five years ago.

Mac-Albert Hengari was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to bribe the victim, now 21, to withdraw the case against him, the police say.

Hengari, 59, who has denied any wrongdoing, appeared in court on Monday and was denied bail.

This is the first major scandal for Namibia’s first female President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, since she took office last month.

The statement from the president’s office did not indicate the reasons for the dismissal but said Hengari had also been dismissed from the National Assembly.

Hengari was nominated to parliament by the president to represent the ruling party, Swapo.

He is under investigation for multiple charges related to the case including kidnapping, rape and assault, police say.

On Monday he appeared before a magistrates’ court in the capital Windhoek facing a charge of obstructing the course of justice.

He and his co-accused will remain in custody until 3 June when the next hearing is scheduled. They were denied bail on the grounds that they could be a flight risk and could seek to contact witnesses.

The opposition Independent Patriots for Change said Hengari’s arrest “on allegations of rape, kidnapping and forced abortion” was a “profound failure of leadership and exposes the hollowness of government rhetoric on gender-based violence”.

It said the case came against a backdrop of “widespread gender violence”, with 4,814 gender-violence cases reported last year. The country has a population of three million.

The party also criticised the vetting process, saying the president had appointed Hengari “despite a criminal investigation having allegedly been opened in November 2024”.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah last month unveiled a cabinet described as ground-breaking for female representation – with nine out 14 members being women, including the vice-president.

The 72-year-old won November’s election with a 58% share of the vote.

She is a long-term member of Swapo – which has been in power since the country gained independence in 1990 after a long struggle against apartheid South Africa.

