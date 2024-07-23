Naledi Pandor Regrets Declining Deputy President Nomination at ANC Conference

Spread the love

Former International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has expressed regret over declining the nomination for deputy president at the 54th ANC conference held at NASREC in 2017.

Pandor was selected by then-Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to be his running mate in the ANC presidential race, a move that underscored the pressure on Ramaphosa to adhere to the party’s gender equality policy.

At the time, Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were also campaigning for the presidency against Ramaphosa. Pandor’s decision to decline the nomination paved the way for former Deputy President David Mabuza to be elected to the position.

In an interview with Sunday Times’s Lizeka Tandwa, Pandor reflected on her tenure as a foreign minister and ANC member, highlighting the significance of gender equality in leadership roles.

“We had Dlamini-Zuma, and we also had Sisulu and myself nominated, but in the end, I declined. I now regret doing that,” she admitted.

Pandor addressed the lack of discourse within the ANC about women assuming higher positions, such as the presidency. She emphasized the ongoing need for women to take on larger roles based on her extensive experience and career engagements.

“I encourage young women to continue the gender struggle. There have been victories, but we must not become complacent. Until we achieve the level of equity we desire, the struggle continues. The notion of ‘Aluta Continua’ is crucial in seeking gender equality,” Pandor asserted.

Earlier this year, Pandor hinted at her retirement during an ANC event in Cape Town.

In a surprising remark, Pandor also noted that she never envisioned the ANC collaborating with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in government. “I never in my 30 years of being in parliament imagined the ANC would be in unity with the DA. It’s something I’m getting used to,” she said.

Source: IOL

