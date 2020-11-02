Museveni nominated as he seeks to extend rule to fourth decade

KAMPALA, Uganda – President Museveni was Monday nominated to contest in 2021 general election as he seeks to extend his rule to the fourth decade.

“I want to commend the first aspiring candidate for keeping time. If any candidate tests positive, (s) he will be nominated in absentia…. I, Justice Simon Byabakama, declare Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa, a duly nominated presidential candidate for the 2021 general election,” EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said.

Mr Museveni’s nomination happened amid tight security in and around Kampala city.

Traffic on major routes around Kyambogo sports grounds was also diverted as Police warned against holding processions.

Security personnel were positioned at different points to ensure motorists and drivers don’t access the roads that were cordoned off.

After his nomination, Mr Museveni, 76, called for peace and said anyone who “tries to cause chaos will be dealt with.”

“I want to thank the NRM supporters from the districts who nominated me. We had to get at least 100 signatures but we got more. This afternoon, we are going to launch our manifesto. I hear there are people who want to destabilise peace. I would like to encourage everybody to maintain peace. If you want to bring chaos here, you will regret it. We don’t play,” said Mr Museveni who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

“No one is better than us when it comes to fighting and fighting weapons. NRM fought to bring peace and so we don’t play,” Mr Museveni added.

Mr Museveni assumed power in 1986 following a five-year guerilla warfare.

He will launch his 2021 to 2026 election manifesto of the promises he and his National Resistance Movement (NRM) party commit to do for Ugandans in the five years if he is reelected.

Source: Daily Monitor