Museveni heckled by angry crowd following cop’s assassination

JOHANNESBURG – An angry mob heckled Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni when he visited the scene where former Buyende District police commander Muhammad Kirumira was shot dead near his residence Saturday evening in Bulenga, Wakiso district.

The crowd gathered at the crime scene told the president that they were tired of the frequent assassinations, the East African reported on Sunday.

Museveni had arrived at the scene of the shooting earlier amid tight security by the Special Forces Command (SFC).

The crowd was initially silenced by the presence of the SFC but subsequently voiced their anger about the murders of high profile citizens.

“Mzee, see this? We are tired of it. We are tired of you and your men in uniform. We want you to take action. People are getting finished, what will you rule, an empty country?” someone in the crowd shouted.

Following the angry outburst the SFC used force to disperse the crowd while journalists were ordered to switch off their cameras, ending media coverage of the event.

Museveni appeared to be oblivious to the unfolding events as he thanked the crowd, even as eyewitnesses were dragged off by security.

African News Agency (ANA)