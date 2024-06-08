Museveni defends Uganda against foreign sanctions, says ‘nobody can threaten us’

Spread the love

KAMPALA,– President Yoweri Museveni has firmly declared that foreign influences pose no threat to Uganda’s sovereignty or economic progress, despite recent sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and the United States on key Ugandan officials.

These sanctions targeted Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and ministers Goreti Kitutu, Agnes Nandutu, and Amos Lugolobi, following the enactment of the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Act in May 2023.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week, Museveni emphasized the resilience of Uganda against external pressures, underscoring that no outsider can intimidate the Ugandan people. “Uganda’s economy and society are moving forward, the mistakes by some actors notwithstanding. The foreigners interfering in our internal affairs are not a threat at all. There is no foreigner who can threaten us…nobody can threaten us,” he asserted.

Museveni also urged the East African Community (EAC) to work towards unity by fully adopting the Common Market Protocol and Customs Union Protocols, aiming to consolidate the fragmented markets of East Africa into a single unified market. Additionally, he announced a directive to halt the export of raw minerals to encourage local processing and value addition, reinforcing his vision for economic self-reliance.

Highlighting Uganda’s economic achievements, Museveni noted that the country has attained lower middle-income status with a per capita income of USD 1,182. “We have just entered the ground floor of the middle income. Just the first floor…we are down there now,” he remarked, illustrating Uganda’s progress.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among echoed the President’s sentiments, framing the State of the Nation Address as a moment to reflect on the nation’s achievements, challenges, and legislative agenda for the coming year. She reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to realizing Uganda’s vision and encouraged MPs to remain steadfast amidst criticism and sanctions.

“We are aware that the call to leadership sometimes comes with the risk of being misunderstood, criticized, opposed, accused, sanctioned, or even rejected. But we owe it to our society to stand firm,” Among stated.

The recent sanctions and the international backlash against the Anti-Homosexuality Act have spotlighted the tensions between Uganda and various global actors. Despite this, Museveni’s address was a clear message of defiance and a call for national and regional solidarity in the face of external challenges.

