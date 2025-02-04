Mozambique’s Venâncio Mondlane to Leave Podemos Party

Spread the love

MAPUTO, Mozambique – Venâncio Mondlane, a former opposition presidential candidate and a key figure in months-long protests in Mozambique, said he is severing ties with the Podemos party.

The organization had supported his independent candidacy in the October presidential election. Mondlane and Podemos signed an agreement in August after the Constitutional Council barred him from running under the banner of another small party.

In a statement Tuesday, Mondlane’s adviser, Dinis Tivane, criticized Podemos for engaging in talks with the government and allowing its lawmakers to take their seats in parliament against “the will of the people.”

Speaking to TV Miramar last week, Mondlane said he is considering founding a new political party.

The election led to widespread unrest, resulting in more than 300 deaths, according to human-rights organizations.

Source: Bloomberg

