Mozambique’s Frelimo links post-election protests to coup attempt and external interests – Watch

Spread the love

MAPUTO – The Frelimo party says that there is a movement to remove from power the parties that liberated some countries on the African continent, through a coup d’état, and that this could be the case in Mozambique.

Speaking during a press conference, the ruling party made known that it believes that the country has natural resources that some countries covet

It was to ask Mozambicans to respect the Constitution of the Republic and to appeal to the population for calm that the Frelimo Political Committee called a press conference on Wednesday evening, in the city of Maputo.

Alcinda de Abreu, representing the party’s Political Commission, presented Frelimo’s position regarding the demonstrations and vandalism in protest against the general elections of October 9th.

“Mozambique, our beautiful and beloved homeland, is being victimized in an unusual way, characterised by violent demonstrations that are sowing mourning, pain, destruction, and increasing hunger and poverty within the great Mozambican family,” said Alcinda de Abreu, spokesperson for the Frelimo Political Commission.

“It has taken years of hard work to get to where we are today. We understand that we have been through difficult times of economic and financial crises, caused by internal and external reasons, combined with terrorism in Cabo Delgado, but, as Mozambicans, we must work for the development of the country,” she satiated

The spokesperson for the 36th ordinary session of the Frelimo Political Commission reinforced the idea of the Minister of Defence that there are people interested in carrying out a coup d’état.

“Frelimo, as the party that freed Mozambique from colonialism, is part of the national liberation movements, and today there is a movement to remove the parties that liberated some African countries.”

Alcinda de Abreu also said that the country is rich in natural resources that some countries covet and, as such, recruit “distracted” people to provoke instability in the country.





Source: O País / TVM

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...