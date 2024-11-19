Mozambique Prosecutors Seek $525,000 in Protest Damages from Opposition Candidate

Spread the love

The Mozambican Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed a civil lawsuit demanding $525,000 in damages from opposition presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane and his party, Podemos, for the destruction caused during recent protests in Maputo.

According to internal documents from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) obtained by Lusa, the lawsuit was submitted to the Maputo City Judicial Court, with additional cases expected to follow in other provinces.

The PGR accuses Mondlane and Albino Forquilha, the leader of Podemos, of inciting mass protests that paralysed the country and caused widespread damage to public and private property.

“Despite warnings and summonses issued by the public prosecutor’s office, the co-defendants continued to call for mass participation in these protests, inciting fury and chaos,” the PGR statement reads. “Their pronouncements were decisive in causing the destruction now under scrutiny, particularly the damage to state assets.”

The prosecutor’s office argues that the lawsuit seeks both to hold the defendants accountable and to recover damages caused by violent protests, which included vandalism, looting, and clashes with the police.

Protests Escalate Following Disputed Election Results

The demonstrations erupted in response to Mondlane’s rejection of the results of Mozambique’s general election. Official figures from the National Electoral Commission (CNE) declared Daniel Chapo, the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party, the winner with 70.67% of the vote. Mondlane, who garnered 20.32%, has refused to recognise the outcome, alleging electoral fraud.

The protests, which occurred between 13 and 17 November, turned deadly, with at least 25 people killed and 26 others injured by gunfire, according to the Decide electoral monitoring platform. Clashes with police also led to 135 arrests, most of them in Zambézia province.

Protests caused widespread disruption in Maputo and other provinces, with barricades, burning tyres, and police deploying tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds. Shops were looted, public infrastructure destroyed, and daily activities paralysed.

Legal and Political Implications

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages equivalent to 32,377,276 meticais ($525,000) and emphasises the “reparative function” of civil liability to protect state and private property. The PGR has also initiated 208 criminal cases related to the protests, including charges of homicide, bodily harm, incitement to collective disobedience, and conspiracy to undermine state security.

Mondlane has continued to call for protests, urging citizens to reject the election results. The Constitutional Council, tasked with validating the results, has not yet issued a final ruling, leaving tensions high.

The protests represent one of the most significant challenges to Frelimo’s decades-long rule, underscoring deep divisions over governance and electoral integrity. Observers warn that prolonged unrest could further destabilise Mozambique, with political dialogue needed to prevent further violence.

