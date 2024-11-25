Mozambique Prosecutors Seek $1.59 Million in Damages from Presidential Candidate Mondlane Over Protests

Spread the love

MAPUTO – The Mozambican Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed a civil lawsuit demanding $1.59 million in compensation for damages caused by recent protests in Maputo province.

The legal action targets presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane and his party, Podemos, alleging destruction and vandalism of public property, particularly at the Ressano Garcia border facilities on November 7.

This marks the second lawsuit against Mondlane in a matter of days. An earlier case, filed at the Maputo City Judicial Court, sought $515,000 for damages incurred in the capital city during the demonstrations.

Security Concerns and Arrests

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) announced the arrests of three individuals linked to alleged crimes against state security. Among those detained is a former member of the Defence and Security Forces (FDS). The suspects were reportedly caught near the Presidential Palace on November 17 with sketches detailing access points to the palace and surrounding areas.

The suspects are now in preventive detention and face charges of conspiring to commit crimes against state security and attempting to violently alter the rule of law.

Broader Investigations

Investigations have expanded to include Vitalo Singano, leader of the Democratic Revolution (RD) party and a former Renamo dissident. Singano, Mondlane, and other unnamed individuals are accused of coordinating efforts to recruit individuals with military experience, including members of the FDS, for alleged plans to attack military and police units.

According to the PGR, these efforts included using homemade bombs and dynamite to disrupt infrastructure such as the EN1 National Road, aiming to prevent military or police reinforcements while targeting Ponta Vermelha, the official residence of President Filipe Nyusi.

These actions were reportedly tied to the November 7 “March on Maputo,” organised by Mondlane to contest the October 9 election results.

Mondlane Demands Cessation of Legal Proceedings

In response, Venâncio Mondlane has called for all legal proceedings against him to cease and for the release of detained protesters. He also requested guarantees of legal and political security for participants in post-election dialogues.

Mondlane conditioned his participation in a scheduled November 26 meeting with President Filipe Nyusi and other presidential candidates on the fulfilment of these demands. The meeting aims to address the post-election situation in Mozambique.

The lawsuits and allegations underscore growing tensions following Mozambique’s contentious general elections. Observers remain focused on how the government and opposition will navigate the escalating political and legal challenges.

Source: Lusa

