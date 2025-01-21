Mozambique: Government members must declare their assets within 45 days – Watch

Spread the love

MAPUTO – Members of the new Mozambican government have 45 days, as from last Saturday, to declare their assets, and submit this declaration to the Attorney-General’s Office.

President Daniel Chapo reminded them of this obligation on Saturday, during the first session of the new Council of Ministers (Cabinet).

“Do not forget that as from today, the day you are taking office, you have 45 days to submit the declaration of your assets, under the terms of the Law on Public Probity”, said Chapo.

The purpose of the declaration of assets, he added, is to safeguard transparency, ethics and the image of the government. The declaration must contain personal identification details, and all aspects that will allow a rigorous assessment of the assets and income of the official making the declaration, his or her spouse, and those legally dependent on him or her.

The assets listed must include shares or other forms of participation in companies, land use rights, real estate, rights over vehicles, boats and aircraft, livestock, bank accounts, and financial applications for sums in excess of 800,000 meticais (about 12,500 US dollars).

In addition to government members, the Public Probity Law also covers leading figures in state institutions, judges and other magistrates, managers of projects at all levels being implemented in state bodies, and members of the defence and security forces.

The declaration of assets should be updated every year, and a final declaration submitted when the official concerned leaves office. This is intended as a check against illicit enrichment.

The main problem with the law is that the declarations of assets are not public. They are deposited with the Attorney-General’s Office, where they can be consulted in the event of criminal investigations. To date, there have been no reports of the declarations being used as evidence in criminal cases.

