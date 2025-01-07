Mozambique: Business struggling to make recovery plans after mobs destroyed and property looted

Spread the love

Political uncertainty in the country is putting jobs at risk, with business owners struggling to make recovery plans.

The Agri Inputs warehouse can store up to 5,000 tons of rice, and had just been filled when it was vandalized. Now, the only piles remaining are of those of despair and uncertainty.

Ernesto, a warehouse worker, and his colleagues walk over scattered grains of rice like people who do not know what tomorrow will bring. Worse still, since their bosses still do not have a clear idea of the depth of the losses.

The fall, in fact, has returned the warehouse to its earliest days. Ernesto has worked at Agri Inputs since the establishment opened.

Nearby, Agri Inputs has another warehouse, which was also vandalized and completely looted.

The joints on the site are marks of the holes that the looters made to empty the bags of rice.

In another heavily vandalised warehouse, Agri Inputs workers have already started trying to clean up.

Inside, the marks of what happened that day are still visible. Indeed, the workers say they saw the bodies of several people who died in the confusion. There were shots with real bullets, and tear gas.

From inside, you can see the freshness of the work filling the narrow holes opened up to facilitate the looting.

Source: O País

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...