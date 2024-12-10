Mozambique: At least 110 deaths in post-election protests since 21 October – NGO

Spread the love

At least 110 people have died in the post-election demonstrations in Mozambique since 21 October, according to an updated report released on Tuesday by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Plataforma Eleitoral Decide.

According to the report released by the Mozambican electoral monitoring platform, from 4 to 10 December alone, in the current phase of demonstrations, there were 34 fatalities, ten in Gaza and another ten in Nampula, as well as five deaths in Sofala, four in Maputo and three in Cabo Delgado.

Also during this period, the NGO recorded at least 149 arrests, 45 of which in Manica, 30 in Nampula, 25 in Gaza and 22 in Sofala, and 89 people shot.

Previously, the NGO had also counted at least 274 people shot during the demonstrations and stoppages challenging the election results since 21 October and 3,450 detained.

Presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane called for a new phase of electoral protest lasting a week, from 4 to 11 December, in ‘all the neighbourhoods’ of Mozambique, with a stoppage of traffic from 8am to 4pm (two hours less in Lisbon).

‘All the neighbourhoods in full swing,’ said Venâncio Mondlane, who does not recognise the results announced from the general elections on 9 October, in a statement on his official Facebook account.

As was the case in the previous phase of protest, from 27 to 29 November, the presidential candidate called for vehicles to stop moving from 8am to 3.30pm, followed by 30 minutes to sing the national anthems of Mozambique and Africa in the streets, which has happened in recent days, including again today, in several central streets, particularly in Maputo.

“We’re going to demonstrate uninterruptedly, without rest. It’s going to be a full seven days (…). All vehicles, everything that moves, will be at a standstill,” he insisted, asking motorists to stick protest posters on vehicles travelling until 8am and after 4pm.

The announcement by Mozambique’s National Electoral Commission (CNE) on 24 October of the results of the 9 October elections, in which it awarded victory to Daniel Chapo, supported by the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo, the party in power since 1975) in the election for country’s president, with 70.67% of the vote, triggered popular protests, called by presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane and which have degenerated into violent clashes with the police.

According to the CNE, Mondlane came second with 20.32%, but the latter does not recognise the results, which still have to be validated and proclaimed by the Constitutional Council.

Source: Lusa

