Mozambican Opposition Leader Cancels Christmas, New Year Celebrations

MAPUTO, Mozambique – Opposition figure Venancio Mondlane has reiterated his threat to cancel Christmas and New Year celebrations, vowing to replace the festive season with street demonstrations aimed at toppling the government.

In a live broadcast on Thursday via his Facebook page, Mondlane urged his followers to forego traditional festivities to focus on “organising the country.”

“We’re going to lose the festivities, we’re not going to the beach, we’re not going to visit our families, because we are organising this country,” Mondlane declared.

He accused authorities of attempting to rush the finalisation of the 9 October general election results before the holiday period, warning that protests would persist regardless. “We’re not going to stop! We’re not going to stop!” he emphasised.

Mondlane also threatened that any absence of government leaders during the holidays would prompt demonstrators to seize power. “This year, the leaders will have to stay with the people, because, if they leave, we shall occupy [power],” he said.

Operating from Exile

Despite his fiery rhetoric, Mondlane is currently outside Mozambique, reportedly in Europe, possibly Sweden. His self-imposed exile is tied to outstanding arrest warrants for alleged crimes against state security.

Nevertheless, Mondlane expressed openness to dialogue with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi. “This dialogue could be virtual,” he suggested. “I am waiting for you, President Nyusi. You know how to locate me.” He proposed that any such discussion should be publicly broadcast.

Calls for Electoral Reforms

Mondlane also demanded that the Constitutional Council ratify his claim to the presidency and initiate legal proceedings against the National Elections Commission (CNE) for alleged electoral fraud. He accused the CNE of falsifying polling station records and called for the body’s dissolution, labelling it a “criminal organisation.”

“We have to be ready for festivities in the streets,” Mondlane told his followers. “This is the only opportunity we have to organise our country, to cut out this cancer of corruption, swindling, and lies.”

Unfulfilled Promises

Critics, however, accuse Mondlane of failing to deliver on his promises. He had previously pledged to return to Mozambique to lead a “march on Maputo” on 7 November, a plan he later abandoned. Mondlane claimed to have received “thousands of emails” from supporters advising him to remain abroad, a justification many have questioned.

Mondlane’s escalating demands and threats continue to heighten political tensions in Mozambique as the country braces for potential unrest during the upcoming holiday season.

