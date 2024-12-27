Mozambican Families Flee to Malawi Amid Post-Election Violence

Spread the love

MAPUTO/BLANTYRE,– Over 2,000 families from Mozambique have sought refuge in Malawi this week as post-election violence escalates, leaving dozens dead and sparking fears of a humanitarian crisis, Malawian authorities reported.

The unrest, which began in October following Mozambique’s disputed presidential election, has intensified after the Constitutional Council upheld the election results on Monday, prompting widespread protests.

Rising Death Toll

According to monitoring group Plataforma Decide, the violence has claimed 125 lives since the council’s decision and 252 deaths since the protests began in late October. Clashes between protesters and security forces have led to casualties and significant displacement.

Businesses in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, were shuttered on Friday, and police patrols were increased following a deadly prison riot on Christmas Day, where 33 inmates were killed, and over 1,500 prisoners escaped.

Refugees Flee to Malawi

Malawian authorities in Nsanje district, which borders Mozambique, have reported an influx of Mozambican refugees fleeing the violence.

“As of Wednesday, 2,182 households have crossed into Nsanje district. The situation remains dire as these individuals urgently require humanitarian assistance,” said Dominic Mwandira, Nsanje district commissioner, in a letter to Malawi’s commissioner for refugees.

The refugees are reportedly in need of food, shelter, and medical care as aid agencies and local authorities scramble to address the growing crisis.

Calls for Peaceful Protests

Mozambique’s main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, who was declared runner-up in the contested election, has rejected the results and called for continued protests. While urging supporters to take to the streets, Mondlane appealed for non-violent demonstrations and condemned looting and destruction of public infrastructure.

The ruling Frelimo party, in power since Mozambique’s independence in 1975, denies allegations of electoral fraud, though international observers have criticised the election as neither free nor fair.

Impact on Businesses and Foreign Firms

The unrest has disrupted operations for foreign businesses in Mozambique, including mining giants Gemfields Group and South32, and petrochemical company Sasol.

Gemfields temporarily halted activities at its ruby mine after a violent incident on Tuesday. According to the company, a group of over 200 people attempted to breach a residential area for mine workers, setting structures ablaze. Security forces killed two individuals during the confrontation.

Regional and Global Concerns

The escalating crisis has raised alarms in the region, with calls for Mozambique’s government to engage in dialogue and address the grievances fueling the unrest. International human rights organisations have urged authorities to protect civilians and avoid excessive use of force.

With the situation deteriorating, Malawi faces increased pressure to provide refuge and humanitarian aid to Mozambicans fleeing the violence, while Mozambique’s stability hangs in the balance.

Source: Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...