Motlanthe not concerned of Madhuku, Manyeruke presence on Commission of Inquiry

HARARE – Former President of the Republic of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe who is chairing the commission of inquiry to look into the events of August 1, 2018, has said that he is not worried about the composition of the commission.

At least 6 people died when soldiers used live bullets to quell a protest by opposition supporters. Critics of the commission have said that some of the local commissioners, particularly University of Zimbabwe Professors Lovemore Madhuku and Charity Manyeruke,.are compromised and will not be able to be impartial or independent.

However, speaking after his swearing-in at the State House on Wednesday, Motlanthe said,

These are honourable people so it gives the commission a bit of credibility. It doesn’t worry us at all because we want to hear from the people. If the people have that kind of worry they will tell us and we will consider that as a commission.

We will talk to every Zimbabwean publicly. On Saturday we will issue a statement inviting all Zimbabweans giving them our contact numbers. You can’t have public hearings and thereafter have a secret report. It has to be a public report of course.