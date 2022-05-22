More Nigerians than the entire population of Zimbabwe smoke weed

Some 20.8 million Nigerians, more than the entire population of Zimbabwe smoke mbanje according to the Global Cannabis Report for 2019.

Zimbabwe has an estimated 14.9 million people but the actual population will be known within the next three months following the national census carried out last month.

Nigeria has a population of about 206.1 million, nearly 14 times that of Zimbabwe.

The top 10 African countries are:

Nigeria – 20.8million people Ethiopia – 7.1million people Egypt – 5.9million people DR Congo – 5million people Tanzania – 3.6million people Kenya – 3.3million people Sudan – 2.7million people Uganda – 2.6million people Madagascar – 2.1million people Ghana – 2million people

Zimbabwe is among the least consumers with:

Zimbabwe- 1.1 million Malawi- 1.2 million Niger- 1.2 million Zambia 1.4 million

