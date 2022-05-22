More Nigerians than the entire population of Zimbabwe smoke weed

Some 20.8 million Nigerians, more than the entire population of Zimbabwe smoke mbanje according to the Global Cannabis Report for 2019.
Zimbabwe has an estimated 14.9 million people but the actual population will be known within the next three months following the national census carried out last month.
Nigeria has a population of about 206.1 million, nearly 14 times that of Zimbabwe.
The top 10 African countries are:
- Nigeria – 20.8million people
- Ethiopia – 7.1million people
- Egypt – 5.9million people
- DR Congo – 5million people
- Tanzania – 3.6million people
- Kenya – 3.3million people
- Sudan – 2.7million people
- Uganda – 2.6million people
- Madagascar – 2.1million people
- Ghana – 2million people
Zimbabwe is among the least consumers with:
- Zimbabwe- 1.1 million
- Malawi- 1.2 million
- Niger- 1.2 million
- Zambia 1.4 million