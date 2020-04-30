Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after govt kills 129 insurgents

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s is expected to meet Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi after Mozambican contract killers gunned down 129 extremist Islamic rebels.

According to reports Nyusi’s battalion killed the 129 insurgents in northern Cabo Delgado, an area besieged by violence for the last three years.

Commenting on the matter senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, “The security situation in northern Mozambique is worrying. President Nyusi’s government says it has killed 128 Islamist insurgents. Dogs of war have been thrown into the fray. Today, Nyusi is expected to meet President Mnangagwa, who chairs the Sadc defence organ, to discuss security.”

Since 2017, infrequent but violent raids on government buildings and villages by militias with suspected links to Islamic State intensified in the gas-rich northernmost province of one Africa’s poorest nations.

The interior ministry said the killings were for the month and were retaliation for an attack on Xitaxi in Muidumbe district earlier in April, where insurgents killed 52 villagers.

Little is known about the insurgents. Initial attacks were claimed by a group known as Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama. More recently, Islamic State claimed a number of attacks.

Security officials struggle to contain attacks. Since clinching re-election in January President Filipe Nyusi vowed to put more resources into fighting the insurgency.