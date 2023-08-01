Mali, Burkina Faso tells ECOWAS to back off, warns military intervention in Niger a declaration of war

PRETORIA,/TASS/. Burkina Faso and Mali will consider any military intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday citing a joint statement of two countries.

“Any military intervention against Niger would be considered as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,” the statement reads.

On the evening of July 26, the rebels announced on national television the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic’s borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdurahmane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody.

On Monday, BBC reported that Niger’s new authorities had suspended uranium and gold exports to France.

Niger is the seventh-largest uranium producer worldwide accounting for 5% of global production. According to French mass media, Niger accounts for 15% – 17% of the uranium used to generate electricity in France.

