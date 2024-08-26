Malema vows to rebuild EFF in KZN, calls Zuma’s MK party a ‘ruthless tsunami’

Spread the love

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has committed to revitalizing the party’s support in KwaZulu-Natal following a disappointing performance in the recent general elections, where the party suffered a significant drop in voter support.

Malema attributed the EFF’s poor showing to what he described as the “ruthless tsunami” of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), led by former president Jacob Zuma.

Malema made these comments on Sunday during the funeral service for Mama Twala, the mother of EFF KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala. In his eulogy, Malema paid tribute to Twala’s mother for shaping her son into a dedicated and loyal leader within the party.

“We know your mother through you, because you are the product of her efforts, and as she reaches her final resting place, we want to say to Mama Twala, lala Mama, usebenzile! (Rest well Mama, you’ve worked),” he said.

Malema used the occasion to reflect on the party’s performance in the May 29 general elections, where the EFF saw its vote share in KwaZulu-Natal plummet from 10% to just 2%. This loss was compounded by the MKP’s dominant showing, securing 45% of the vote in the province, leaving both the EFF and the African National Congress (ANC) trailing behind.

Acknowledging the challenge posed by Zuma’s MKP, Malema vowed to rebuild the EFF’s presence in KwaZulu-Natal. “The truth of the matter is that the old man in Nkandla shocked all of us, but we’ll never allow that shock to happen again,” he declared. Malema emphasized that the EFF would return to the political battlefield with renewed determination and that Mongezi Twala would play a central role in this effort.

Malema also touched on the broader political landscape, criticizing the current government of national unity (GNU) as a problematic coalition between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA). He argued that the ANC’s weakened position has allowed the DA to exert undue influence over the government. “Today, the people who are governing this country is the DA under Helen Zille, and the ANC is just following,” Malema asserted.

In his closing remarks, Malema called for black unity but cautioned that it should not be under Zuma’s leadership. He stressed that the EFF, with its solid policies and youthful leadership, is the true vehicle for black unity in South Africa. He also urged the Twala family to remain united in the face of adversity and to resist any attempts by “doomsayers” to sow division following their mother’s passing.

Source: IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...