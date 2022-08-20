Malema tells Raila Odinga to be gracious in defeat for the good of peace in Kenya

JOHANNESBURG – South African opposition leader of EFF, Julius Malema has called on Kenyan political veteran, Raila Odinga, who vied for his fifth stab at the Kenyan presidency in August elections, to accept the vote of the people. In the EFF’s statement on the outcome of the elections in Kenya, the political party congratulated the president-elect of Kenya William Ruto.

“The announcement of the results by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commissions marks yet another milestone in the development of democratic values in Africa. “The EFF calls on rival, the contestants and in particular, Raila Odinga to accept the results of the elections and act with restraint with their supporters. The EFF added that it should never be in the name of any presidential candidate that Africa should “re-live the harrowing experience of the past characterized by an elections aftermath of brutal violence.

“Ever since the dawn of multiparty political dispensation in Kenya, inter-tribal violence by losers in the national elections has become the hallmark of elections” Malema’s party further called on the African Union and the regional body of East African states to monitor the situation and never hesitate to refer any post elections delinquent to the African Court of Human and People’s Rights for a swift justice. “The EFF calls on the president elect and his supporters to be magnanimous in victory and honourable Raila Odinga to be gracious in defeat for the good of peace and order in the nation of Kenya”

IOL

