Malema denied UK visa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused British authorities of attempting to silence dissent after he was denied a visa to the United Kingdom, just hours before he was scheduled to depart for a conference at the University of Cambridge.

Malema, who was set to participate in the prestigious Cambridge Africa Conference this weekend, posted a strongly worded statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressing frustration and disappointment over the decision.

“The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification. It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective,” Malema said.

According to Malema, his team had been assured the visa issue would be resolved by 15:30 on Tuesday. However, he said they were instead handed a formal letter of regret just four hours before departure, while already at OR Tambo International Airport.

“This is unacceptable and spineless,” he wrote, suggesting that the decision was politically motivated.

The UK Home Office has not yet issued a statement on the matter, and the reasons for the visa denial remain unclear.

Malema’s participation in international political forums has often stirred debate, with supporters viewing him as a bold voice for Pan-Africanism and critics accusing him of inflammatory rhetoric. His exclusion from this year’s Cambridge Conference is likely to reignite discussions about freedom of speech and the treatment of African political figures abroad.

The Cambridge Africa Conference is known for drawing academics, politicians, and activists from across the continent and the diaspora to engage on issues of governance, development, and socio-economic transformation.

It is not yet known whether Malema will seek to appeal the decision or address the conference remotely.

Source – byo24news

