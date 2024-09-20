Malema Criticises Pravin Gordhan’s Funeral Ceremony, EFF Condemns His Legacy

Spread the love

SOUTH African opposition, EFF leader Julius Malema has once again voiced his strong opinions regarding the late Pravin Gordhan, taking to social media to express his discontent with the former minister’s funeral.

Gordhan, who passed away on September 13, 2024, at the age of 75 after months of illness, was laid to rest following a ceremony at the Durban ICC, KwaZulu-Natal, and a private cremation.

While Malema’s posts were cryptic, his disdain was apparent. He shared a clip from the 2018 funeral of ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, held at Orlando Stadium, attended by thousands. “This is the image of a hero’s funeral, saluting the one who lived and was laid to rest by the people. Not mokete wa dikatse (a ceremony of cats). Malibongwe,” Malema captioned the video. In another post, Malema mocked the modest tent used at Gordhan’s funeral, suggesting that it would have been more fitting than the ICC.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released a scathing statement following Gordhan’s death, condemning his legacy. “Gordhan’s legacy is one of failure, exploitation, and corruption. May we never allow another Pravin Gordhan to rise again.” The party claimed Gordhan was responsible for the collapse of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and that his policies betrayed the South African people.

In contrast, ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, paid tribute to Gordhan during his funeral. Ramaphosa highlighted Gordhan’s role in resisting state capture, calling him a principled activist who stood firm during one of the most challenging periods in South Africa’s democratic history.

Ramaphosa praised Gordhan for confronting former comrades involved in state capture, stating that Gordhan’s “revolutionary consciousness” compelled him to stand with the people.

Yunus Carrim, former communications minister, also reflected on Gordhan’s political role, particularly after the ANC’s loss of majority in the recent elections. According to Carrim, Gordhan supported the Government of National Unity (GNU) as a temporary measure, believing that it would allow the ANC to consolidate its power and regain a majority in future elections.

Mike Mabuyakhulu, ANC KZN leader, and former eThekwini city manager Mike Sutcliffe echoed these sentiments, with Sutcliffe adding that Gordhan would have seen the GNU as necessary for the ANC’s renewal and to address issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

Despite the divided opinions on Gordhan’s legacy, his contributions to South Africa’s political landscape and his steadfast opposition to corruption were emphasized by his supporters.

Source: IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...