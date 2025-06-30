Malema calls for DA to leave the GNU, paving the way for EFF’s entry

Spread the love

EFF president Julius Malema has again called on the DA to leave the Government of National Unity (GNU), effectively making way for his party to join the government.

Malema’s remarks come after the DA threatened to withdraw from the National Dialogue due to what they perceive as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to address corruption within the ANC.

The DA’s ultimatum to Ramaphosa stems from the president’s decision to remove DA MP Andrew Whitfield as deputy minister of Trade and Industry.

The DA claims that Whitfield’s removal was unjustified and that Ramaphosa has failed to take action against corrupt ANC ministers.

Malema, however, sees the DA’s ultimatum as an opportunity for the EFF to join the GNU.

At the weekend Malema criticised the DA’s decision to join the GNU, saying that they should have allowed the ANC to govern as a minority party instead.

“If the DA was anti-corrupt and pro-poor, they should have allowed the ANC to govern as a minority party. Nothing was forcing them into government. They should have stood outside and allowed the ANC to constitute its government and continue to oppose the ANC if they want to do so,” Malema said.

Malema also emphasised the importance of respecting government protocol and the decisions of the president.

Minister Tau must explain ANC appointments to IDC board, says EFF

“There is a president here, whether they like it or not…they voted for him and they must respect government protocols. If they don’t want that they must step out and let the ANC do its own mess and we all oppose it collectively,” Malema said.

“There is no reason to complain because they knew they were going into a marriage with the ANC corrupt government…these are unnecessary threats,” he said.

“You cannot oppose the government you are part of. They are in government and whatever decision president Ramaphosa takes…they are part of that decision because they are part of this mess,” Malema said.

“The ANC has a minority government in Gauteng, they refused to work with the DA there…so the DA can freely express itself without hesitation because they are not part of government…How do you travel overseas without the permission of the president?..That is not the government! That is anarchy!,” Malema said.

Malema’s comments indicate that the EFF is positioning itself to potentially join the GNU in the future. If the DA were to leave the coalition, it could create an opportunity for the EFF to negotiate its way into government.

Malema previously said: “We are waiting. We are going to enter this government, we are just waiting. When they start fighting with Helen Zille, siyangena (we are entering),” Malema said, hinting that the EFF would be ready to step in when the DA and ANC’s differences become irreconcilable.

“We are patiently waiting for the DA to leave the GNU so that we can participate in government,” Malema said, hinting that the EFF is ready to take on a more significant role in South African politics.

Political analyst Dr John Molepo said the EFF’s call for the DA to leave the GNU had significant implications for government stability.

“The DA’s decision to threaten withdrawal from the National Dialogue has already created tension within the coalition, and Malema’s remarks are likely to exacerbate the situation,” Molepo said.

Source: IOL