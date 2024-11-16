Malcolm X’s Family Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Federal and City Agencies Over His Assassination

Spread the love

NEW YORK- The family of Malcolm X has filed a landmark $100 million lawsuit against the federal government and various New York City agencies, accusing them of complicity in the assassination of the iconic civil rights leader. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, seeks justice for Malcolm X’s wrongful death and the subsequent cover-up orchestrated by law enforcement.

The complaint, which was filed on behalf of the Shabazz family by prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, accuses the FBI, CIA, NYPD, and other government agencies of orchestrating and concealing the murder of Malcolm X on February 21, 1965. The family claims that these agencies not only failed to protect Malcolm X but also played an active role in his death and the wrongful conviction of two innocent men for the crime.

“This case is about the corrupt, unlawful, and unconstitutional relationship between law enforcement, including the Defendants herein, and ruthless killers that went unchecked for many years and was actively concealed, condoned, protected, and facilitated by governmental agents,” said Ben Crump, the attorney representing the Shabazz family.

The lawsuit details how federal and local law enforcement agencies had prior knowledge of threats against Malcolm X but did nothing to intervene. It accuses the NYPD and other agencies of removing security from the ballroom where Malcolm X was killed and even arresting his security detail in the days leading up to the assassination.

“Malcolm X was deprived of his federal constitutional rights, was robbed of his life and freedom, and sustained severe physical, emotional, and monetary damages,” Crump stated.

After Malcolm X’s murder, the lawsuit claims that the FBI and NYPD worked together to cover up their involvement, manipulating witnesses and suppressing crucial evidence. This cover-up led to the wrongful conviction of two men, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, who were sentenced for the crime despite being innocent. Their convictions were overturned only recently following a reinvestigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the Innocence Project, which uncovered failures and intentional obfuscations by law enforcement.

The two men, Aziz (formerly known as Norman 3X Butler) and Islam (formerly Thomas 15X Johnson), were awarded a $26 million settlement for their wrongful convictions.

The lawsuit also references a 2021 apology from New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who admitted that the prosecution of Aziz and Islam was based on “serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust.” Vance’s office revealed that key documents related to the case had been withheld for over 50 years.

In response to the lawsuit, Crump emphasized that this legal action was part of a broader effort to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable for their roles in Malcolm X’s assassination.

“We are demanding justice, not only for the wrongful death of Malcolm X but also for the continued harm caused to his family,” Crump said.

The lawsuit seeks $100 million in compensatory and punitive damages, as well as legal fees, for the emotional and financial suffering endured by the Shabazz family. The complaint argues that the government’s actions not only robbed them of Malcolm X’s life but also deprived them of his “companionship and his financial, spiritual, emotional, and moral guidance.”

“The Shabazz family has lived their lives without a father and grandfather, along with a cloud of suspicion surrounding his death,” Crump explained.

The legal filing highlights how Malcolm X, through his advocacy for Black liberation and international solidarity, became a target of the FBI’s COINTELPRO program, which aimed to neutralize Black leaders. The lawsuit asserts that this surveillance and persecution contributed to the events that led to his assassination.

With new evidence and the recent overturning of wrongful convictions, the Shabazz family hopes that this lawsuit will finally provide them with the justice they have sought for decades. They are not only seeking financial compensation but a full acknowledgment of the government’s role in the murder of Malcolm X and the subsequent cover-up.

Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter, who was just two years old when her father was killed, has spoken publicly about the family’s long-standing quest for justice. “For years, our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder. And we’d like our father to receive the justice that he deserves,” Shabazz said during a press conference last year.

As the legal proceedings continue, the Shabazz family remains committed to uncovering the full extent of the government’s involvement in the assassination of Malcolm X and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...