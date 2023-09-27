Malawian Witchdoctor Makes Money Claiming To Fly Clients To Other Countries With Spiritual Jet, Been To Mabvuku

Malawi – A witch doctor has gained much traction by claiming to have power to make people wealthy and fly some to other countries using a spiritual plane.

Julius Bwanali who claims to take people abroad.

Bwanali uses beads and sticks.

Julius Bwanali, the 22-year-old works in Mabvuku, a suburb in Harare, Zimbabwe and is raking in a lot of money.

Malawai 24 reports that Bwanali’s tools of trade include beads and bunches of tied sticks stashed in bottles. He charges $1 for his services.

So far, victims of theft were the ones who dominated one of Bwanali’s displays in the suburb. The witch doctor claimed to fly aeroplanes to neighbouring countries as well.

“I have several traditional charms that can bring back lost lovers, help one to be promoted, acquire jobs and win court cases if you did not commit the alleged offences,” he said.

He added he has been in and out of Zimbabwe offering his services. Some residents are, however, not buying that. The doctor wears boxers to hunt thieves In another story, a viral video showed a woman closely looking on as a skimpily dressed witch doctor casts spells around a shop.

The video, which was reportedly captured in Chuka, showed curious onlookers who were left reeling with shock at the abnormal acts of the witch doctor.

