Malawi and Zambia suspend fuel imports via Beira due to Mozambique political violence

MAPUTO – Zambia and Malawi have suspended the import of fuel via the central Mozambican port of Beira because of the demonstrations and riots following allegations of massive fraud in the general elections held on 9 October.

According to a report in the independent daily “O Pais”, the fuel company Puma Energy Zambia in early November ordered all its trucks in Mozambique to be parked in secure places.

Malawian fuel companies then suspended partially the import of fuel via Beira.

The spokesperson for the Malawian National Petroleum Company, Raymond Likambale, cited by Radio Mozambique, said that, in light of the disruption caused by the post-election disturbances, fuel will be imported via Tanzania, even though the distance to Malawi from the port of Dar es Salaam is much longer than from Beira.

The situation is likely to worsen fuel shortages in southern Malawi, particularly the city of Blantyre, which was already dependent on imports via Tanzania.

Likambale said the switch to Dar es Salaam will last until the current unrest in Mozambique ceases. The obvious alternative is the northern Mozambican port of Nacala, and Likambale said a million litres of diesel is currently on its way to Malawi from Nacala. But the circulation of trains along the Nacala rail corridor is limited: rioters attacked and set on fire one goods train on the Nacala line last Tuesday.

According to the Malawian Energy Regulatory Authority, under normal circumstances, Malawi imports 50 per cent of its fuel via Beira, 20 per cent via Nacala and 30 per cent via Dar es Salaam.

Source: AIM

