Major power outages hit Spain and parts of France and Portugal

April 28, 2025 Staff Reporter World News 0

A major power outage hit Spain on Monday, shutting down trains, airports and other critical infrastructure and causing chaos in cities across the country.

Parts of Portugal and France were also affected by the blackout, which energy authorities said occurred following a disruption in the European grid.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, but the effects of the disruption were felt by millions of people across the Iberian Peninsula.

Hospitals in Spain were forced to run on generators.

Portuguese banks and schools closed.

Matches for the Madrid Open tennis tournament were suspended, the ATP Tour said.




