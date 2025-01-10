Maduro assumes office as president of Venezuela for third time

Spread the love

CARACAS, – The incumbent head of state Nicolas Maduro Moros has taken office as president of Venezuela for the third time, a position he will hold until 2031.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin represents Russia at the inauguration ceremony at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas.

Maduro won the presidential election on July 28 last year. He received 51.95% of the vote, while his major rival, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, got 43.18%.

One of the opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the day of the vote that Gonzalez’s team would not recognize a defeat.

Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and other countries congratulated Maduro on his victory. Some nations, including the US, did not recognize Maduro’s re-election and stand in support of Gonzalez.

