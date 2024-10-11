Macron Urges Halt to Arms Exports to Israel Amid Intensified Conflict

Spread the love

PAPHOS, Cyprus, – French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a press conference in Cyprus on Friday, reiterated his call for an end to arms exports to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, emphasizing that it is the only viable approach to resolving the ongoing conflicts between Israel and the Iran-backed groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

“This is in no way a call to disarm Israel but a call to stop any destabilisation in this part of the world,” Macron clarified during the press conference, held after a meeting of the Med9, a group comprising the European Union’s Mediterranean countries.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated since the group began launching rockets into northern Israel a year ago, in support of Hamas following the outbreak of the Gaza war. The war was triggered by a violent attack by Hamas on communities in southern Israel, which resulted in the death of 1,200 people within hours.

The situation has worsened in recent weeks, with Israel intensifying its military operations in southern Lebanon, targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, leading to the death of several senior Hezbollah leaders. Concurrently, Hezbollah has launched rockets further into Israeli territory, escalating tensions across the region.

Macron stressed the importance of a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting its necessity for the release of hostages and the protection of civilians affected by the violence. “We have reiterated the need for a ceasefire, and this ceasefire is essential both in Gaza and in Lebanon. It is necessary now both for our hostages and the civilian population who are victims of the violence, and to avoid regional contamination,” he said.

To facilitate this ceasefire, France has advocated for a halt to the export of weapons to the conflict zones, with Macron asserting that “we all know that this is the only way to put an end to it.”

Macron’s stance on halting arms shipments, particularly those used in the conflict in Gaza, aligns with broader efforts to seek a political solution to the ongoing violence. Last Saturday, he reiterated this position, which drew criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu argued that restricting arms exports to Israel would only benefit Iran and its allies.

While France is not a major supplier of arms to Israel, it did export military equipment worth 30 million euros ($33 million) last year, according to the French defence ministry’s annual arms exports report. The call for a halt to arms exports underscores France’s effort to curb further escalation and foster stability in the region amid a highly volatile conflict.

Source: Reuters