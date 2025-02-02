M23 Rebels Advance in Congo Under New Leadership, Signaling a Shift in Identity

Spread the love

KAMPALA, Uganda — As Rwanda-backed M23 rebels consolidate control over eastern Congo, a new leader has emerged, signalling a strategic shift in the group’s identity and ambitions.

Corneille Nangaa, a former head of Congo’s electoral body, has taken centre stage, presenting the rebel group as a nationalist movement rather than an ethnic Tutsi-dominated faction.

Nangaa, who is not a Tutsi, addressed reporters in Goma this week, outlining plans to expand the rebellion to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), located over a thousand miles away. His leadership marks a significant evolution for M23, which has long been associated with ethnic Tutsi interests and Rwandan support.

From Election Chief to Rebel Leader

Nangaa’s rise to prominence within M23 is a dramatic turn for the former election official, who oversaw the controversial 2018 presidential vote that brought President Félix Tshisekedi to power. Sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019 for undermining Congo’s democracy, Nangaa fled to Kenya after a falling-out with Congolese authorities, including a dispute over a mining concession.

In 2023, Nangaa joined the Congo River Alliance, a political-military coalition of 17 parties and rebel groups opposed to Tshisekedi’s government. His leadership has since provided M23 with a more diverse, Congolese face, distancing the group from its past as a predominantly Tutsi movement.

“Nangaa’s presence allows M23 to rebrand itself as a Congolese nationalist group, even as it continues to receive military support from Rwanda,” said Christian Moleka, a political scientist at the Congolese think tank Dypol.

A Broader Agenda

Analysts say M23’s new strategy aims to decouple its fight from ethnic grievances and position itself as a movement addressing widespread feelings of neglect in eastern Congo. Angelo Izama, an analyst with the Uganda-based Fanaka Kwawote think tank, noted that the rebels are seeking to provoke a national dialogue on autonomy and governance.

“M23 is trying to gain as much territory as possible to force the Congolese state to negotiate on issues of genuine autonomy,” Izama said. “This is a smart move and likely the only path out of this crisis.”

The Crisis Group, a think tank, echoed this assessment, stating that M23’s alliance with Nangaa’s Congo River Alliance has made the group “attractive partners not only to armed groups in eastern Congo but to others aiming to undermine Tshisekedi.”

Rwandan Backing and Regional Tensions

Despite its new nationalist rhetoric, M23 remains heavily reliant on Rwandan support. United Nations experts estimate that around 4,000 Rwandan troops are backing the rebels in North Kivu province. The group’s recent capture of Goma, a strategic city near the Rwandan border, was a significant victory, achieved despite the presence of Congolese government troops, local militias, U.N. peacekeepers, and European mercenaries.

Rwanda’s involvement has fueled tensions between the two neighbouring countries, with Kinshasa accusing Kigali of destabilizing eastern Congo. Rwanda, however, denies direct involvement and frames its actions as necessary to protect ethnic Tutsis in the region.

A History of Conflict

M23 first emerged in 2012 as a rebel group led by Congolese ethnic Tutsis, who accused the government of failing to honour a 2009 agreement addressing their grievances. The group captured Goma in November 2012 but withdrew under international pressure. A subsequent military campaign by U.N. and Congolese forces forced hundreds of rebels, including leader Sultani Makenga, to flee to Rwanda and Uganda.

The rebels regrouped in 2021 and have since become the most potent of over 100 armed groups operating in eastern Congo, a region rich in minerals critical to global technology. The U.S. Department of Commerce estimates the value of Congo’s mineral deposits at $24 trillion.

Challenges Ahead

Nangaa’s leadership presents a new challenge for President Tshisekedi, who now faces a rebellion with broader political ambitions. At a news conference in Goma, Nangaa declared that the rebels aim to establish a new administration in the city and eventually march to Kinshasa.

“We are here in Goma to stay as Congolese,” Nangaa said. “We will continue the march for liberation all the way to Kinshasa.”

As M23 consolidates its control and expands its influence, the conflict in eastern Congo shows no signs of abating. The group’s ability to rebrand itself as a nationalist movement, coupled with its military prowess and Rwandan backing, poses a significant threat to the stability of the region and the authority of the Congolese government.

Reporting by Rodney Muhumuza for The Associated Press.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...