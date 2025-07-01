Lungu: A Zimbabwean citizen?

Spread the love

Former Zambian president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died in South Africa earlier this month, was alleged to have been travelling on a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport.

If true, then the authorities have some explaining to do.

Journalists Maynard Manyowa and Hopewell Chin’ono have written about Zimbabwean diplomatic passports being dished out like confetti.

Manyowa posted that the South African authorities are spooked by the numbers of the red passport holders.

On the other hand, Chin’ono posted that wives and girlfriends of political elites and a number of unnamed female radio presenters as holders of diplomatic passports.

The Al Jazeera documentary — Gold Mafia — proved that some of the diplomatic passport holders like Uebert Angel were using them to smuggle gold to Dubai, since diplomats’ bags are not searched at airports.

Source: NewsDay