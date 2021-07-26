‘Looting was not an insurrection but a cry for help’ -Malema

The EFF has been criticised for opposing the deployment of 25 000 soldiers to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to help deal with the violent looting and destruction of property. Malema insisted that the EFF did not support looting and destruction, but his party was committed to supporting the poor. He labelled the looting as a cry for help from ordinary citizens who sought food to feed their families.

Malema said the government’s deployment of the SANDF showed its lack of compassion, and signs of a kleptocratic state that was determined to crush democratic rights to protest. He said the EFF had foreseen the impending unrest just as it had expected the events that had gripped the country for eight years under former president Jacob Zuma’s presidency. He said South Africa was a ticking time bomb. “The activities of the past two weeks reflect SA is sitting on a time bomb. It was not an insurrection, liars say what happened two weeks was an insurrection,” Malema said.

He challenged Ramaphosa to address citizens without soldiers and assure them that their needs will be met. Malema also spoke boastfully of the EFF’s achievements in the past eight years. He said the party had shaken up politic, not only in South Africa but the rest of the African continent. The EFF had like-minded parties in countries like Zimbabwe and Namibia, Malema said, which underlined the urgent need for the economic emancipation of the African continent.